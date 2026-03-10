Edward Snowden Told Us That the Surveillance State Would Be Selling Our Lives To the Highest Bidder; Today, That’s Exactly Where We Are.

Edward Snowden issues a CHILLING WARNING: Data mining algorithms are quietly building a digital blueprint for social engineering. This is the groundwork for bringing a Chinese-style social credit system to the West. China plans to build 1,000 Data Centers to mine Data to control people🚨🚨

It should scare you. Each time you tap on your phone, swipe your card, or take a late night scroll through social media, or make a trip to the doctor, each and every one of these actions are being quietly recorded, packaged, and sold. Not simply by corporate entities, but also by governments claiming they need this information to protect you.

Years ago, Edward Snowden realized that a system existed, one that would eventually use harmless, everyday activities, in order to attack and manipulate the individual. And the worst part? He was correct. Dead correct.

Snowden was able to define this process, in great detail. What they refer to as the social credit system is not some far-off dystopian China, it is being built here, in America, piece by piece, by the powers-that-be. Your family photographs. Your on-line behavior. Your purchases. With whom you associate. Who your friends are. Anytime any of these behaviors diverge from what the powers-that-be determine acceptable, the automatic punishment will begin.

Your train ticket purchase will be denied. No flights allowed. No passport renewal. No job with the federal government. No employment in the private sector that requires access to classified information. Algorithms decide. These algorithms are created using the vast amounts of data your devices transmit each second of every day.

You visit Starbucks. Then, you go to an oncology clinic. You call your mother at 2 AM and spend hours talking. You believe these are personal moments. They’re not. Regardless of what is being communicated during your calls or messages, the metadata (who, when, where, how long) tells the whole story. The government states it does not require a warrant to obtain metadata. The courts have largely concurred. Therefore, the surveillance dragnet continues to grow larger.

Snowden exposed this apparatus when almost no one else would. He did not do this for fame. He did this because he understood the ultimate goal: when your entire digital footprint becomes a score determining your freedoms, you are no longer a citizen. You are a commodity.

They’re not selling information. They are selling YOU. Your past. Your future. Your history. Your identity. Each time you click. Each time your device records your location. Each time you interact with someone -- all of this data is harvested, traded, monetized. The revenue goes upward, while the power moves downward from you. Your story ceases to belong to you. Instead, it begins working for them.

The response of the regime? Discredit the messenger. Label him a traitor. Downplay the threat. Meanwhile, the tools Snowden identified have only increased their strength, presence, and integration into everyday life. Smart devices. Payment applications. Social platforms. All feeding the same voracious beast.

Snowden did not merely leak documents. He provided Americans with an opportunity to awaken before the cage was closed forever. Most did not listen. They laughed. They scrolled. They volunteered to provide additional data to receive convenience. And now, the consequences of their decisions are slowly materializing: frozen bank accounts for making wrongthink donations. Deplatformed voices. Travel restrictions based upon vaccination status or political allegiance. Algorithmic blacklisting that ends careers quietly.

He told us that once the infrastructure is established, the abuse is inevitable. Different regimes. Different rationales. Same result: control. The social credit nightmare is not a bug. It is the feature.

Snowden sacrificed his American way of life so that the rest of us could maintain our own. He lives in exile for having chosen truth over comfort. At the very least, we owe it to ourselves to cease pretending he was incorrect.

The devices in your pocket are no longer neutral tools. They are informants. Always listening. Always recording. Always reporting. And the individuals controlling the data, control the future.

Edward Snowden attempted to prevent that future from occurring. The regime punished him for doing so. However, his warnings remain.

Disregard them at your own risk. Since the algorithm is indifferent toward your motivations, it only cares if your life pattern meets the parameters of the approved template.

When it does not, the doors begin closing. Quietly. Unnoticeably. Just as he predicted they would.

He was not paranoid. He was prophetic.

And with each day we remain silent, we demonstrate how right he is more than ever.