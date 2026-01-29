The Massive NGO Scam None of Us Saw Coming

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is freezing federal grants to non-profit organizations that have been stealing trillions of taxpayer dollars from hard-working Americans. At this point, it has become evident we’ve unwittingly been funding money laundering, drug, and human trafficking cartels, and who knows what other dark agendas through a shadow network of NGOs with an explicit purpose to bring the United States of America to its knees.

Noem confirmed that Democrats have assembled one of the biggest NGO networks to launder money and push a treasonous agenda for potentially decades now. RHINOs are not without fault, but the overarching breadth of fraud wriggles like a salted worm in the Clinton, Biden, and Obama eras.

This is Treason

Noem explained on Fox News that “They create an entity to use government dollars, taxpayer dollars, to do something that the federal government isn’t allowed to do . . . a shadow government operation that really has been used recently to undermine our country’s national security.”

“We have stopped all grant funding that’s being abused by NGOs to facilitate illegal immigration into this country, so it’s amazing to me the hundreds of millions of dollars that have been spent by the federal government that has been sent to NGOs to facilitate this invasion of our country.”

“They’re not just operating in the United States; they’re operating outside of the United States to help make it easier for those who want to break our laws.”