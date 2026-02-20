Edward Snowden

The Deep State is Bringing in a Social Credit System

Feb 20, 2026
∙ Paid

Of all the threats America has faced, a social credit system is among the darkest and most dangerous.

Under this system, your bank account can be “temporarily” frozen if you post something controversial on social media.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Social credit systems are also known for revoking rights based on things like your carbon footprint or personal friendships.

That’s scary stuff!

As communist China controls its citizens under this totalitarianism, the powers that be want it here in the United States too.

For years, NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden has been warning about social credit systems.

They Want Total Control Over How We Live

