Apple and Android Are Spying on Your Conversations, Photos, All of It: Snowden Warned Us

Here’s How to Fight Back

Your phone is betraying you. Snowden warned us over six years ago.

Right now. Even when you’re not using it. Apple or Android, it doesn’t matter.

Edward Snowden said it plainly on Joe Rogan’s show. “Both Apple and Android devices unfortunately, are not especially good in protecting your privacy.”

He did not mince words. Every phone—even screen off—screams “Here I am.” It pings. It reports. Governments see your location. They see your apps. They see everything the device does.

Those times you thought you were having a private conversation with a friend about a Mexican food being your favorite, and those strange ads that popped up just moments later on your phone when you got in your car to go somewhere? That wasn’t your imagination. They’re listening in. Other platforms do it to.

Think you’re safe? You’re not.

Apple sells “privacy” like a premium feature.

You also don’t even know when you’re giving up your privacy rights because they embed your sign-off in updates.

Your phone forces you to sign away your privacy. It happens every update.

You update your latest iPhone, Google Pixel, or Samsung. You get the prompts.

“Install now.”

“Accept terms.”

You tap yes so that your device doesn’t freeze up on you or log you off.

What’s buried in that seemingly innocent click?

New rules.

They collect more of your personal data. They listen to your conversations. They look at your photos and videos.

They share more.

Track more.

You never read the fine print. Nobody does.

It’s thousands of words.

Changes are hidden in the legal mambo-jumbo.

One line slips in: broader data rights.

Telemetry ramps up. Location pings. App habits logged. All “improved services.” Or “security.” Or “personalization.”

If you’ve given them your fingerprint or biometric data, you’re basically saying, “Take it all. “

Apple pushes updates monthly.

Other phones and services are similar.

And the catch to keep you compliant?

It’s bundled. Refuse? Your device lags. Features break. Security patches stop. You stay vulnerable, and eventually you will probably cave.

There’s not a clear opt-out on purpose.

You paid $1000 for a phone that’s tracking your every move, monitoring every conversation, and selling your data to the government or other companies that sell you shit you don’t need. That’s the least sinister outcome.

Snowden told us this would happen. They track your location.

And now, with Congress voting to automatically turn off your car with a “kill switch” without your permission, you could be stranded at night in a dark alley with thugs, and they’d leave you there, all alone, with no working phone and no way to leave, except on foot.

Our constitutional rights are being stripped from us one at a time.

Real privacy demands action. Read changelogs. Rare. Delay updates. Risk exploits. Or go custom ROM. GrapheneOS. LineageOS. Strip the crap. But most won’t. Phone works. Life convenient.

So they win. Each update. Tiny surrender. Your data. Not stolen. Given. Voluntarily. Under duress.

Stop clicking blind. Or stay owned.

Snowden know. He saw the machinery from inside. NSA tapped fiber lines. Harvested app data.

With Angry Birds, you gave up your life.

Phones are now the perfect spy.

Palantir already has all your data. They farmed it from CIA programs that’ve been running for years and your phones. Just like Snowden told us.

Governments love it.

Corporations love it.

You pay for your own surveillance.

Here’s the Fix: Fight Back

As Snowden said, the system of checks and balances have failed. Your data is not yours. It never was.

Here’s how you can fight back:

For iPhones:

Apple sells privacy hard. “What happens on your iPhone stays on your iPhone.”

It’s half true.

The device encrypts well. Apps sandbox. But telemetry is still on beast mode. Your location pings. Apple knows plenty. People who offer your mobile service know even more. Apps harvest what you allow. Governments subpoena when they want.

There’s no full escape on a stock iOS, or an Android. But you choke the leaks. Below is a start if you own an iPhone. You can take similar actions on other phones. Here’s how:

Location Services – Kill the Biggest Spy

Settings > Privacy & Security > Location Services.

Toggle off at the top. Everything stops. No app gets GPS. No weather. No Maps. No ride shares.

Your battery lasts longer.

Too extreme? Leave it on. But audit every app you can.

Set most to Never .

Navigation? Set to Only While Using the App .

Precise Location? Turn off for almost everything. Apps get your general area only.

Scroll to System Services at bottom.

Significant Locations: Off . Clears history. Apple stops profiling your moves.

iPhone Analytics: Off .

Product Improvement: Off all.

Location-Based Suggestions: Off .

Time Zone Setting: Off if paranoid.

Share My Location: Remove everyone.

New in iOS 26.3? Limit Precise Location for carriers. Settings > Cellular (or your carrier) > Mobile Data Options > Limit Precise Location on. Cuts what your network sees. (Works on newer models with Apple modems.)

Stop Cross-App Spying

Settings > Privacy & Security > Tracking.

Toggle Allow Apps to Request to Track off. No more pop-ups. No app tracks you across companies or sites. Revoke any old permissions listed.

Analytics and Ads – Shut Apple Out

Settings > Privacy & Security > Analytics & Improvements.

Share iPhone Analytics: Off .

Improve Siri & Dictation: Off .

Share iCloud Analytics: Off.

Then Apple Advertising: Off Personalized Ads

App Permissions – Strip Out the Extras

Privacy & Security menu.

Photos: Limit to Selected or None for suspicious apps.

Microphone/Camera: Never unless needed.

Contacts: Revoke from anything non-essential.

Bluetooth: Off globally if possible. Apps probe nearby devices.

Safari – Harden Your Browsing

Settings > Safari.

Prevent Cross-Site Tracking: On (default).

Hide IP Address: From Trackers (or From Websites if extreme).

Fraudulent Website Warning: On.

Use Firefox or Brave instead of Safari for better blocking.

Add More Layers

Use Signal for messages. End-to-end. Apple can’t read.

VPN always on. Mullvad or Proton. Hides IP from carriers/Apple.

Lock Screen: Strong passcode. Face ID ok but add passcode fallback.

Stolen Device Protection: On. Delays changes if away from known spots.

Advanced Data Protection for iCloud: On if you use iCloud. Better encryption. But consider ditching iCloud for Proton Drive or local backups.

App Privacy Report: Turn on. See what apps access over time.

Go Extreme Mode

Use Airplane Mode when you feel extra paranoid. Or a Faraday pouch. Turn your phone off.

The truth is that iPhone still phones home. Some telemetry can’t die. Apple controls the OS.

Snowden picks GrapheneOS on Pixel. Not iPhone. For real privacy.

You stay? Lock it down like this.

Check your phone monthly. Updates sneak in changes.

Your phone. Your rules.

Fight back. Or stay watched.

Your phone is not your friend. It is the informant.

Ditch the illusion. Or stay watched.