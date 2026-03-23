The future of digital control over your life will be insane

The deep state remains a consistent threat to life as we know it.

For decades, they quietly plotted behind the scenes. There was always an agenda to enslave us. Step one? Slowly but surely chipping away at our freedoms. Step two? Telling us the erosion of our freedoms is for the “greater good.”

We’re seeing this play out with Palantir, an AI-driven software company. Palantir is gradually collecting data on American citizens, oftentimes without our knowledge or consent. While the Fourth Amendment protects our rights to privacy, Palantir continues exploiting loopholes.

These are very dangerous times.

We shouldn’t underestimate just how bad this can get. In fact, a brand new Palantir ad just showed exactly what the deep state is planning for every single American.

This Should Send Chills Down Your Spine