Google, Apple, OpenAI -- All Used to Control Your Life

Edward Snowden’s warning is becoming more ominous by the day

If Big Brother doesn’t control your life, Big Tech will. That’s Edward Snowden’s message.

Is anyone listening?

It appears people are too distracted to take notice. Most of us have also escaped into social media and digital news echo chambers.

The vast majority of Americans and global citizens have entered digital cocoons of sorts.

The Mass Media and Big Tech Alliance

Snowden is pressing Americans to question the substance and direction of the mainstream media’s discourse. Tune into CNN, MSNBC, or another legacy media station and you’ll hear similar talking points.

It’s as though the media’s talking heads are reading from the same script, reminiscent of the dystopia portrayed in the 80s movie called They Live.

Snowden, America’s most famous whistleblower, is zeroing in on how Big Media and Big Tech have become bedfellows.

In particular, Snowden is alarmed by the recent developments at Sam Altman’s OpenAI.