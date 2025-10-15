Edward Snowden

Edward Snowden

Snowden was always right

Oct 15, 2025
AJ Gentile, the creator behind the popular Why Files YouTube channel, breaks down one of the strangest buildings in New York. He also explains how James Clapper lied to Congress and why Edward Snowden was right.

