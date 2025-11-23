Glenn Greenwald Was Cancelled for Spreading Snowden’s Truth

Give a gift subscription

Glenn Greenwald sits across from Megyn Kelly on a SiriusXM interview, and his voice carries weight.

“There are so many different events that made me realize the depth of depravity and deceit within our profession, “says Greenwald.

It isn’t just his profession. It’s rampant now. The corruption is ever-present.

This journalist was made the brunt of Democrat jokes and was outright cancelled. He dared to report on Edward Snowden’s leaks about mass surveillance of the American people and the disgusting contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop – two topics the Democrats wanted to stuff way into the recesses of a gutter because they detail Obama and Biden’s unthinkable corruption.

Greenwald Breaks the Edward Snowden NSA Surveillance Story in 2013

As a journalist at The Guardian, and later a co-founder at The Intercept, Greenwald published Snowden’s documents that showed the world that our government had literally turned into Big Brother in an Orwellian dystopia. The NSA, as revealed by Snowden, was conducting mass surveillance against our constitutional rights, with programs like PRISM, XKeystone, and many other deep state tools.

They were collecting phone conversations of millions of Americans, and even tapping our emails and cell phone pictures, and videos.

Greenwald won the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service in 2014, and he’s continued to be an outspoken critic of Democrats and Republicans alike, but the guy who exposed Snowden’s leaks has been the target of furious Democrats, most vehemently.

The Timeline of Attack

First, he leaks Snowden’s big news about mass surveillance. Next, it’s Hunter Biden’s laptop.

This is when Democrats really turned on him.

Maybe they hoped he would turn the other cheek after Snowden was sent to rot in another country, unable to return to the U.S. because of the multiple counts of espionage brought against him by Obama’s resurrection of the Espionage Act (18 U.S.C. § 793) and the use of a corrupt DOJ to silence his political enemies.

They called Snowden a traitor.

Greenwald? He was named an accomplice. CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin says it outright.

“Arrest him, Prosecute him.”

The Obama White House threatens next. This isn’t unusual. When Greenwald was on Tucker Carlson, saying that Israel and Mossad were spying on America (likely through our own NSA and other intel agencies), a video of Greenwald with a male prostitute was leaked.

In the Kelly interview with Kelly, Greenwald recalls that, “Reporting on Snowden’s documents kept him from coming to America over threats from the Obama White House.”

Freedom of speech? That’s not something the crooked invasionists of America uphold. Greenwald smuggles files to a Hong Kong hotel to try to keep the truth intact. Then he resigns from the Guardian. Did he leave to protect sources? Himself? Likely both.

Greenwald opens up shop at the Intercept with Pierre Omidyar’s money backing him. He thinks he’ll finally have the freedom to report truth. More leaks drop, and he tries to tell them, but the Democrats keep smearing him to get him to shut up. Politico tries to debunk the lies, but they mount almost daily.

Fast-forward. It’s 2020, and the pattern repeats around Hunter Biden’s laptop and the contents within it that Greenwald exposes.

In October 2020, Greenwald was still an editor at The Intercept, but a few months later, he’d resign.

Why?

Greenwald wanted The Intercept to publish a major story on the New York Post’s Hunter Biden laptop reporting, specifically to confirm that the material was real and newsworthy.

The Intercept refused to run any story unless it included heavy disclaimers saying that the laptop story was “likely disinformation” while downplaying its importance.

Greenwald knew this was blatant censorship to protect Joe Biden right before the election. It wouldn’t look good if pedophilia posters were overlapping Joe Biden’s senile mug on Twitter posts.

He resigned on the spot, publicly, in a fiery letter posted on his Substack. He called it censorship because it was.

His resignation letter went viral and propelled the story about Hunter Biden’s laptop in independent media, counteracting the censorship intended to silence him.

Al Jazeera covered Greenwald’s resignation, but the Democrats cheered because they got their way.

MSNBC banned him.

Snowden made him untouchable.

Biden called him an “Enemy of the Democrats.”

Journalism should speak truth, to any power, on any side, but just like they tried to silence others, they silenced him.

Greenwald has no regrets, though. He knows that Snowden revealed the machine. Biden revealed the depth to which they’ll go to cover up their heinous acts.

Truth, no matter how hard you try to silence it, lingers. Like rust. It spreads.

Cancellation thrives in silence.

Speak up like Greenwald. The more of us that shine a light, the less the machine has control.

Depravity dies in daylight.