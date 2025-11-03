Edward Snowden

Edward Snowden

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Sasha Grey says, yes yes yes. Apply to the NSA today!

Edward Snowden would probably disagree though
Nov 03, 2025
Share

“Funny or Die” did a great job with this on YouTube. Be sure to check them out.

Thanks for reading Edward Snowden! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Popular Skeptic
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture