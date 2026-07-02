Get 19% off forever

The screen is off. It looks like it is doing nothing.

It is not doing nothing.

Edward Snowden has spent over a decade in exile thinking about this. He has thought about it long enough that before he uses a smartphone he physically opens it up, removes the microphone, removes the camera, seals it back together, and attaches an external microphone only when he needs to make a call. That way if the phone is sitting there and he is not actively using it, it cannot hear him.

He calls it extreme. He also calls it necessary.

Your phone right now, sitting on the charger, screen off, is talking tens or hundreds or thousands of times per minute to any number of companies that have apps installed on it. It looks like it is off. It is not off. It is constantly chattering. And like pollution, we have not created the tools that allow ordinary people to see this activity happening.

They do not need to hack your device to know everything about you. They can simply ask Google. Everything you have ever typed into a search box, Google has a copy of. Every private message you have sent on Facebook. Every link you have clicked. Everything you have liked. These companies keep a permanent record of all of it. And all of it is available to governments who have increasingly deputized these companies as miniature arms of the state.

Get 19% off forever

If they do hack your device, the situation is worse. They use the same methods as criminal hackers. They detect a vulnerability in Apple iOS or Microsoft Windows. They craft an exploit. They launch it at your device. Once they have systems level access, anything you can do on that device they can do. They can read your email. Collect every document. Access your contact book. Turn on location services. Activate your microphone. Turn on your camera. They can look up your nose, as Snowden puts it, and record everything in the room.

And none of this requires a warrant. The government calls it metadata. They argue they do not need a warrant to collect it.

Here is what metadata looks like in practice. You were at Starbucks at a certain time. You went to the hospital afterward. You spent a long time there. After you left you called your mother and talked until the middle of the night. The hospital was an oncology clinic.

No content. Just activity records. The whole story told without a single word of your private conversations.

Snowden said it best. They are not selling information. They are selling us. Our future. Our past. Our history. Our identity. And ultimately they are stealing our power.

Before 2013 if you said any of this was happening it was a conspiracy theory. After 2013 it was confirmed fact. The distance between speculation and fact, as Snowden said, is everything in a democracy.

He told us the truth from a Hong Kong hotel room and has been living in Moscow ever since.

This newsletter covers what he revealed and what has changed and what has gotten worse since he told us.

Subscribe at 19% off forever because 2019 was when he finally got to tell the whole story in his own words.

Get 19% off forever

Never forget that the Deep State hacked many politicians phones including Jim Jordan’s.