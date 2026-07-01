Edward Snowden recently shared a video that gets straight to the point regarding hacking cell phones.

If someone hacks your phone, there are virtually no limits to the amount of information (all communication) you can give to anyone who wants to gain advantage. The threats aren’t remote or limited to foreign spying. Instead, they fuel the existing surveillance apparatus that has been watching Americans from every angle.

This level of outrage would never be possible if this was simply a result of poor timing. Smartphones serve as the central hub of data-mining operations developed by the government and corporate sector.

With each hack, the hacker receives instant access to all of your text messages, GPS locations, photos, contact lists etc. without needing old-fashioned search warrants. Snowden’s words hit home because they verify many people’s claims of paranoia which then become reality after they see their own records appear unexpectedly in various sources.

As soon as this hack takes place, what happens to your right to privacy?