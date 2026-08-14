You Did Not Agree to Give Away Your Privacy. You Had No Choice.

Every device. Every app. Every platform. Every time you turn on a new phone for the first time.

Click okay to continue.

Get 19% off forever

You click okay. Not because you read the terms of service. Nobody reads the terms of service. You click okay because there is no other option. You cannot turn on the phone without clicking okay. You cannot sign up without clicking okay. You cannot log in without clicking okay. The gate is in front of you and the only way through is to surrender a little more of yourself.

That is not a choice. That is coercion dressed up as consent.

We have given away enormous ownership of ourselves, of our online lives, of our digital footprints, without knowing we were giving it away. Because the transaction was buried in pages of legal language nobody has time to read, wrapped in a button that says okay, placed between you and the thing you need to use to function in modern life.

You cannot get through life today without a phone. You cannot get through life without passing through gates that demand your consent as the price of entry. And behind every one of those gates, a little more of you flows into a database somewhere that you will never see and cannot control.

Edward Snowden did not just reveal that the government was watching. He revealed that the entire architecture of modern technology had been built in a way that made it nearly impossible to live your life without being watched. The surveillance state does not need to break into your house. It convinced you to invite it in and click okay to let it stay.

The terms of service you agreed to are not agreements. They are transfers of ownership. Your data. Your behavior. Your identity. All of it now belonging to companies who sell it to whoever is willing to pay.

Including governments.

This newsletter covers what Snowden revealed and what we all clicked okay to without realizing it.

Subscribe at 19% off forever because 2019 was when he finally got to tell the whole story in his own words.

Get 19% off forever