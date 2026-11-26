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Speaking remotely at ETH Zurich’s ETHics Forum, Edward Snowden joined a panel on AI surveillance and freedom of speech with investigative journalist Marguerite Meyer and tech-ethics activist Vikram Subramanian. The question he kept returning to was a simple one: when an AI system causes harm, who owns the liability?

His answer didn’t leave much room for excuses.

Snowden argued that the errors in an AI’s outputs don’t belong to the computer. The machine, he said, is a slave to its instructions. He used a cannon analogy to make the point. A cannon doesn’t go to jail, and neither does an algorithm. The responsibility lies with the people who built it, programmed it, and released it. In his words, “responsibility lies with a person.”

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Then he drove the point home with a line that drew laughter and applause from the room: “I think we need to put Sam Altman in jail.” He called it an instructive experience for the industry.

It’s worth being clear about what that was. It was advocacy from a stage, a provocative way of arguing that executives shouldn’t be able to hide behind their own technology. It wasn’t a legal charge, and it wasn’t a demand for immediate imprisonment. The real argument underneath it is about accountability.

And accountability matters most when the technology is watching us.

Think about how much of your family’s life now runs through systems you don’t control. The phones in your kids’ hands. The smart speaker in the kitchen. The photos uploaded without a second thought. The chats, the searches, the locations, all of it flowing to companies that hold it in bulk.

Who is answering for what happens to that data?

Thanksgiving is the one week when the whole family is together, and it’s a natural time to talk about it. Ask what your kids are posting. Ask who has access to the family photos. Ask which devices are listening, and whether anyone really agreed to that.

Privacy isn’t about having something to hide. It’s about deciding who gets to know your family, and who doesn’t.

That’s the conversation the Edward Snowden Substack is here to keep going. We follow the debates over surveillance, AI, and accountability, and we help you understand what’s at stake for the people around your table.

And this Thanksgiving, you can join at 70% off for a full year. It’s our way of celebrating family, and of helping you protect it.

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