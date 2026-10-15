With little fanfare Britain recently gave its police the authority to track any person’s phone in real time without having to obtain a warrant.

The fact that there was little public outcry suggests how fast civil liberties can disappear as long as the government takes action in small ways.

How It Happened

Lawmakers changed a provision of the Investigatory Powers Act (which allows law enforcement agencies to collect communications data) so that investigators could obtain real time GPS and cell site information from service providers without ever going through a judge.

Investigators themselves determine what constitutes an emergency situation; as soon as investigators believe there is an emergency they can require immediate compliance from phone companies.