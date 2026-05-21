National director of intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has released documents that expose the lie of the 2019 impeachment of Donald Trump.

The docs show that the Ukraine allegations based on false information were deliberately fabricated. There is no small correction going on.

It is an all-out vindication, demonstrating that the whole ordeal was a deep state hit job to cripple a president who challenged the swamp.

You can almost see the scene unfolding at the end of 2019. Democrats in the hHouse, driven by anonymous intelligence community chatter, had created a hysteria surrounding a routine phone call between trump and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

The crime? Allegedly, trump withheld military aid to extract dirt on Joe Biden.

The media blared it non-stop. A perfect scandal, they said. Only problem was it was all smoke and mirrors from the same surveillance state apparatus Edward Snowden had blown wide open several years prior.

What else do the files contain? The scoop is below for subscribers.