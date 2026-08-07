Tulsi Gabbard Wouldn't Be Baited Into Condemning Snowden

Watch What Happens When a Senator Asks a Simple Yes or No Question About Edward Snowden.

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Senator: “Do you still think Edward Snowden is brave?” Gabbard: “Edward Snowden broke the law... But he also released information that exposed egregious, illegal, and unconstitutional programs that are happening within our government that led to serious reforms that Congress undertook.”

She did an amazing job.

Rand Paul asks Tulsi Gabbard a simple question at her confirmation hearing.

Do you still think Edward Snowden is brave?

What follows is one of the most revealing exchanges in recent Senate history. Not because of what Gabbard says. Because of what she cannot bring herself to say.

She cannot say yes. Saying yes would mean the incoming Director of National Intelligence believes a man who leaked classified documents is a hero. That is politically impossible.

She cannot say no. Saying no would mean she believes a man who exposed egregious, illegal, and unconstitutional government programs is a coward. She has previously called for charges against him to be dropped. Her own record contradicts that answer.

So she finds a third path. She says the same sentence three times in three different ways.

Edward Snowden broke the law. He also released information that exposed the United States government’s illegal programs.

Rand Paul keeps pushing. He cites her own past words calling Snowden brave. He invites her to join bipartisan legislation calling for charges to be dropped. He asks again. Yes or no. Is he brave?

She will not answer. She says she is making herself very clear and then repeats the same non-answer a third time.

Then she pivots. In her role as Director of National Intelligence she will have four immediate steps to prevent another Snowden-like leak.

That pivot is the most honest moment in the entire exchange. Washington’s actual position on Edward Snowden is not that he was wrong. It is not that the programs he exposed were legal. It is that the exposure itself was the problem, and the priority is making sure it can never happen again.

They cannot call him a villain because the programs he exposed were real and illegal. They cannot call him a hero because that would validate every future whistleblower. So they repeat the same careful sentence forever.

He broke the law. He also exposed illegal programs.

Snowden has been waiting in Moscow for over a decade for someone to just answer the question.

This newsletter covers what he revealed and why Washington still cannot give a straight answer about it.

Subscribe at 19% off forever because 2019 was when he finally got to tell the whole story in his own words.

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