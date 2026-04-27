As long as there’s a threat of another cyber attack on democracy v, the Deep State operatives will linger as a specter. They’re using algorithms to mine voter data based on every single one of your clicks.

The technocrats turn nearly every device (Apple, Android, etc.) into spy machines to feed their social credit system. A system straight out of the Chinese Communist Party’s authoritarian dystopia.

Word is starting to leak from the trenches that Trump is looking to hire none other than Edward Snowden, the whistleblower who revealed the NSA’s mass surveillance dragnet in 2013, to lead a team that will take down their plans to hack democracy.

The news sent shock waves throughout the swamp.

Engagement exploded with people liking, sharing, replying to the rumor on X. The appetite for accountability has never been greater.

The MSM won’t tell you the truth. They buried Snowden as a “traitor” for leaking information about the government’s surveillance programs while simultaneously protecting their own whistleblowers’ identities and covering up their own leaks.

Why Snowden?

Simple. He took on the NSA as a one-man Army. By doing so, Snowden exposed how the federal government created a digital cage to surround every American’s private space.

Phone records sucked in, e-mails combed through, metadata hoarded and much more.

Snowden’s revelations confirmed the elites’ panopticon existed rather than being a conspiracy theory.

Snowden didn’t just speak out against the government’s overreaching power. He risked his very existence to give Americans the blueprints to the surveillance state.

Move ahead to today and you’ll find these same surveillance methods are used against elections. Just think about it: compromised voting machines susceptible to foreign hacks, inside-the-box fraud made possible by lack of oversight, and deep state operatives working from the shadows to manipulate the outcome of elections.

Snowden knows the playbook. He has survived the consequences of speaking out, exiled while Julian Assange sits in jail for similar reasons.

However, here is the part that reverses the narrative completely: what if Snowden’s knowledge wasn’t only about stopping attacks — but also included a way for him to shut down the entire deep state conspiracy using his expertise?

Do you want to read all about how Snowden can take down the tech surveillance empire from within? Join as a paid-subscriber for each explosive detail.