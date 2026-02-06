There’s a reason why you haven’t heard about Edward Snowden in years. Powerful people ranging from politicians to billionaires don’t want Snowden in your sphere of influence.

The organized and ongoing push to remove Snowden from the mainstream discourse has tipped into full blown censorship.

“No system of mass surveillance has existed in any society that we know of to this point that has not been abused.” – Edward Snowden.

The new Snowden and Julian Assange documentary, Six Billion Dollar Man, is being blacked out on streaming services.

The Documentary Elites Don’t Want You to See

Six Billion Dollar Man was made far out of the public spotlight.

Why?

Publicizing the effort to chronicle Snowden’s anti-state efforts has the potential to be deadly.

The documentary includes in-person interviews of Snowden while he was exiled in Moscow. Those interviews occurred one week prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Why were sources willing to take the risk of speaking with Snowden?

Snowden’s full story is worth telling.

The catch?

The discrete interviews have made it difficult to build momentum for the Snowden documentary prior to launch.

The debut of the documentary is being blacked out on streaming services.

