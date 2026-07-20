Edward Snowden spent over a decade warning that the surveillance state doesn’t announce itself. It just quietly expands until one day you look up and realize it’s already everywhere.

That warning is playing out right now, and this time it isn’t the NSA. It’s a private company called Flock Safety, and its automated license plate reading cameras have already been installed in more than four thousand cities across forty two states. These aren’t simple traffic cameras. They’re networked, searchable, and increasingly powered by facial recognition and biometric tracking.

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Snowden has spent years making the exact argument that applies perfectly to this moment. In his memoir, he pushed back on the idea that privacy only matters if you have something to hide, arguing that having nothing to hide is no different than having nothing to say. That single idea should be printed on every city council agenda before a Flock contract gets approved.

If privacy only mattered to criminals, why does every government on earth fight so hard to keep its own secrets?

A Private Company Built What the NSA Could Only Dream Of

What makes Flock different from the surveillance programs Snowden originally exposed is who’s running it. This isn’t a classified federal program hidden behind national security letters. It’s a for profit business signing cheap contracts with local police departments, and it’s expanding faster than most residents even realize.

The scope of what these cameras collect is staggering. Beyond simple license plate capture, the systems are being expanded to include facial recognition, gait analysis, and even audio monitoring. Local governments are adopting this technology at a stunning pace because it’s cheap. A single police officer can cost a city millions over a career. A Flock contract can run as low as a few thousand dollars a year.

Here’s the uncomfortable truth nobody wants to say at the city council meeting. Cheap surveillance isn’t a public safety upgrade. It’s a permanent, searchable record of where every citizen goes, built by a private company, sold to local governments who rarely ask what happens to the data once it’s collected.

The Data Doesn’t Stay Where You Think It Does

Snowden’s entire body of work rests on one core lesson. Once a government or a company builds the capability to track people at scale, that capability rarely stays limited to its original purpose. Programs sold as narrow tools for catching terrorists became bulk collection programs sweeping up ordinary Americans who had done nothing wrong.

Flock is following the same trajectory. Security researchers have already found Flock law enforcement accounts for sale on the dark web, some without basic multi factor authentication protecting them. A surveillance network that can’t secure its own login credentials is asking millions of Americans to trust it with a permanent map of their daily movements.

Does anyone seriously believe that data stays locked away forever, used only for its original stated purpose? History says otherwise every single time.

Even the Numbers Don’t Support the Safety Argument

Flock and its supporters lean hard on the safety argument, insisting these cameras exist purely to catch criminals and keep neighborhoods secure. The data tells a different story. Harris County, Texas has more than thirty seven hundred license plate readers deployed, and it still recorded over five hundred murders last year.

If thousands of cameras aren’t preventing violent crime in one of the most surveilled counties in the country, what exactly are they accomplishing? The honest answer is that they’re building a tracking infrastructure first, and solving crime is a secondary benefit used to sell the technology to the public.

Some cities have already started pulling back. The Los Angeles Police Department recently allowed its three year Flock contract to lapse entirely, a signal that even law enforcement agencies are starting to question whether the tradeoff is worth it.

This Is the Fight Snowden Already Told Us Was Coming

None of this should feel surprising to anyone who has followed Snowden’s warnings for the past decade. He didn’t just expose a single program. He explained the pattern, and the pattern is repeating itself right now with a private company instead of a three letter agency.

Grassroots pushback is already building. Organizers have crowdsourced a public map showing exactly where Flock cameras are hiding in cities across the country, giving residents a way to see the scope of the network for the first time. That kind of transparency is exactly what Snowden spent his entire career fighting to force into the open.

How many more surveillance systems need to get built before Americans start asking who’s watching, who’s storing the data, and who decides what happens with it next? Snowden already answered that question years ago. Most of the country is just now catching up.