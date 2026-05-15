A recent X post re-posted Edward Snowden’s sobering warning from his Democracy Now interview. That post put again into public view the National Security Agency (NSA) ability to do continuous cyber harassment of American citizens.

Snowden revealed, using documents he was willing to sacrifice himself to reveal to the world 10 years ago, the U.S. government uses many tools to find and follow the online activities of unsuspecting Americans. The tools are not just hypothetical ideas.

These tools include XKEYSCORE, which can sift through every piece of communication coming out of the globe, identify anyone’s digital activity, track them via computer or smart device, and provide the same level of detail regarding someone’s physical location.

This could allow federal agents to reconstruct a person’s entire life down to the second. However, there is a disturbing revelation from Snowden’s interview that gives the reader pause.

What happens when this machinery is used to harass those who oppose authority?

For years, claims of being subjected to “gangstalking,” have been dismissed by the major news outlets as fantasies and/or paranoid delusions. Yet, after looking at Snowden’s description of the way the NSA operates, they start to look plausible.

In addition to describing how victims of gangstalking experience patterns of surveillance consistent with Snowden’s description -- e.g., tailing; hacking their phones/computers; socially isolating them -- widely-reported leaks confirm that the necessary infrastructure is in place for these types of operations.

For example, PRISM pulled information of considerable value. We delve into it and other information infiltrations below for our paid subscribers.