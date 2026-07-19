Every time the ‘only criminals need privacy’ mantra is repeated as if it is a final word on the matter; it is not. Never was. Snowden’s second swing at this tired line hits the apologetic crew of the surveillance state (and their cheerleaders) where it hurts.

What stings about the mockery is the lack of intellectual honesty behind the ‘nothing-to-hide’ argument. Snowden’s point cuts directly through the mists of confusion by stating that privacy is a base-line right, not an option to be granted based upon having a clean record.

The people using the ‘nothing-to-hide’ argument often stop short of realizing what happens when EVERY digital footprint is used by algorithms to determine your credit, your travel options, and your ability to express yourself freely.

Why does the ‘nothing-to-hide’ excuse continue to receive serious consideration instead of being the obvious deflection that it is?