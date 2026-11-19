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A new report is drawing attention to a familiar pattern among the executives building America’s surveillance infrastructure: the CEO of Flock reportedly requested that Google blur his own house, all while running a company whose cameras track the movements of ordinary people across the country.

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Privacy for Me, Not for Thee

The irony here isn’t subtle. A man whose company builds the infrastructure asking the public to accept less privacy in the name of safety apparently isn’t willing to extend himself the same trade-off. His own address gets blurred. His own movements stay private. The millions of drivers passing Flock cameras every day don’t get that choice.

Why does the person selling the surveillance system get an opt-out that nobody else is offered?

A Pattern Bigger Than One CEO

This isn’t an isolated case. Big Tech executives have quietly protected their own privacy for years while building tools that erode everyone else’s. Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and Mark Zuckerberg have both been cited as examples of the same dynamic — men who shaped the infrastructure of modern surveillance and data collection while keeping their own lives carefully shielded from exactly the kind of scrutiny their products enable.

It’s a consistent tell. When the people building these systems treat their own privacy as non-negotiable, it says something about how seriously they actually believe the reassurances they give the public.

Even the Reporting Got Silenced

What makes this particular story sting more is what happened next. An account that reported on the CEO’s privacy request was locked, reportedly for violating platform rules — while the underlying story, about cameras surveilling nearly every inch of American roads, stayed untouched.

So raising the question got flagged. Building the surveillance network didn’t.

Why Snowden’s Warning Still Applies Here

This is the same asymmetry Edward Snowden spent his career warning about: the people with the power to watch everyone else are rarely willing to be watched themselves. Surveillance, in practice, tends to flow in one direction — downward, toward the public, while those at the top quietly carve out exceptions for their own lives.

If privacy really is obsolete, as some of these tycoons like to suggest, the first place that should show up is in their own backyards. Instead, it’s the blurred house next door — and the fully mapped street everyone else lives on.

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