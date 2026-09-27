The CIA Is Preparing a Criminal Referral Against Tucker Carlson for Talking to People in Iran Before the War

Wait. Not Tucker Carlson.

Tucker Carlson talked to people in Iran before the war too. So did dozens of journalists, diplomats, and analysts. But the CIA is not preparing a criminal referral against Tucker Carlson.

They are preparing one against Glenn Greenwald.

Greenwald disclosed it himself on System Update. The CIA has read his texts. They are preparing some kind of criminal referral to the Department of Justice. The alleged crime under consideration is the Foreign Agents Registration Act, acting as an agent of a foreign power, on the basis that he communicated with people in Iran before the war started.

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Greenwald’s response was characteristically direct. He is not worried about an actual criminal case for several reasons. He is not an agent of a foreign power. He has only one loyalty and that is the United States. He has never acted against American interests. He has never taken money from anyone. And talking to people around the world is literally his job.

He is an American citizen. He can talk to anybody. He has no classified secrets to divulge. Legally the case is ludicrous and he doubts it will even become a formal case.

But he raised it anyway. Because the point is not the case.

The point is what it signals.

Countries become more authoritarian in wartime. Greenwald said it plainly. That is the nature of war. People are dying. Stakes are high. Emotions run hot. Tolerance for dissent in the homeland shrinks. It happens every time. The United States fights wars on behalf of freedom and there is always less of it here during war.

That is not a conspiracy theory. It is a documented historical pattern. The Espionage Act was used to imprison antiwar activists during World War One. Japanese Americans were interned during World War Two. Dissidents were surveilled and harassed during Vietnam. The post-September 11 apparatus that Snowden eventually exposed was built in the name of wartime necessity.

Now the CIA is reading a journalist’s texts and preparing criminal referrals for talking to people in a country America is bombing.

Greenwald is not scared. He is documenting.

The surveillance state that Edward Snowden exposed did not exist to catch terrorists. It existed to give the government the capability to do exactly what they are now doing to Greenwald. Read his texts. Build a file. Prepare a referral. Send a message to every other journalist watching that this is what happens when you talk to the wrong people.

The call has not come back from Moscow yet. But the machinery Snowden described in 2013 is running exactly as he said it would.

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