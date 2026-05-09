Some Chinese cannot touch their salary, nor make one transaction through a digital wallet such as Wechat. Blacklisted by Beijing’s all-knowing algorithm, they’ve been cut off from the rails that most others ride digitally.

No cash. No transactions. Unable to survive or eat unless begging.

A very real story. Not some dystopian novel. This is the product of a surveillance state which rates its citizenry like credit scores on steroids.

China traded off freedoms for “security” and now comes the bill – in empty pockets and cardboard beds.

@songpinganq (the poster) drives home the point: follow China’s lead at your own risk. Give up freedom for “protection,” and watch your society fall into an authoritarian hell-hole. Young people, the assumed future, are nothing more than ghosts wandering urban alleyways.

But how does someone end up getting blacklisted by this “black hole?” The answer is below for our subscribers.