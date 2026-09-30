The machinery of mass surveillance runs constantly, consuming personal information about everyday people and converting these details into “raw material” for un-elected government agencies accountable to no-one.

The initial warning issued by Snowden disappeared into historical memory when the very systems he exposed never ceased to operate. The systems merely changed, evolved and became even more embedded within the daily lives of most individuals utilizing mobile devices, various applications and the internet.

Each time an individual conducts a search, sends out a GPS ping or accesses a contact list, the same permanent records are being filled. These are not temporary excesses requiring minimal remedies.

Rather, this represents the new baseline of how governments will govern citizens, rewarding secrecy and punishing citizens when expecting the Fourth Amendment to be interpreted based upon its clear language.