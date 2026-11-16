Recent leaks show there is no limit to the power of those agencies such as the national security agency (NSA) who are building programs to collect massive amounts of data from millions of individuals without warrants, nor with their public approval.

Programs, which were previously considered normal intelligence-gathering procedures, are now being used as a permanent dragnet targeting our nation’s citizens.

The real meaning of Privacy

Mass collection of data fromAamerican citizens, using bulk collection practices, is exactly what Snowden’s actions allowed Americans to see. Using secret interpretations of laws and hiding from Congress and the courts, the government was collecting masses of data on law-abiding citizens.

These actions weren’t intended as “targeted” spying on foreign enemies. Rather, they represented mass collections of information from all citizens, based solely on the fact that they were communicating electronically.

An important point was made clear: the government didn’t merely overstep its authority.

Rather, it took a fundamental right afforded to American citizens; namely, the right to privacy, and redefined it so that instead of being a right guaranteed to citizens under the constitution, it became a privilege that can be both awarded and taken away by those in positions of authority.

A second point that is frequently overlooked is the way in which the leaks illustrated the revolving door between intelligence agencies and companies providing technology to enable the mass collection.

Those companies provided access to streams of data for the benefit of intelligence agencies while at the same time publicly proclaiming that they were working to protect their customers’ rights to privacy.

Clearly, the primary focus of those partnerships was to provide the agencies access to customer data rather than protecting individual rights.

Why does this matter more than ever?