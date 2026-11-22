There are thousands of reasons why the USA is in such a mess right now. The biggest single reason is that we continue to ignore what Edward Snowden told us 10+ years ago.

Our hard drive backs up our computers are not secure. Government can see everything on your computer at any time.

And, since all of your backups are stored centrally (e.g., google), there is nothing you can do about it.

Snowden the Prophet

Edward Snowden made some huge statements about 12 years ago. He showed that if government wants to look at the content on your computer hard drive -- they don’t need a warrant.

The same type of centralization of data that Snowden warned us about is even worse today.

When Snowden revealed that the intelligence community could collect data at the storage level (i.e., a user’s hard drive) and also at the transmission level (i.e., internet traffic passing through routers), users stopped using local storage for backup purposes.

If the intelligence community can collect data at both levels, then the idea of a “local” backup isn’t much of a barrier. And, while this started as a targeted effort, it quickly became a blanket ability.

Is it even worth it to consider buying new tech?