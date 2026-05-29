Envision an omnipotent digital ruler tracking every move of yours — from the way you grab your coffee in the morning to the way you scroll through your social media feed at midnight, to see if you deserve to have your basic rights.

A decade after the Snowden whistleblower ripped the lid off the surveillance state, the same whistleblower issued a stern warning recently. The plan for complete domination by China using artificial intelligence (AI), social scoring systems, and Digital identification cards is not something happening somewhere in a far-off dystopian future.

It’s coming westward quickly, as we write these very words — in real-time.

How do we stop it? The plan is laid out below for subscribers.