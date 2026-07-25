Privacy has long been seen as one of our most sacred rights; however, recent actions by the U.S. and international intelligence communities have made clear that this right is being slowly taken away from us.

As we see growing numbers of people posting to X and other platforms highlighting the surveillance of everyday Americans, we are reminded that the debate surrounding the collection of Americans’ personal data is not merely an abstract debate about freedom

Rather, it is a debate about whether America will be able to maintain its historic tradition of individual liberty in the face of expanding digital tracking.

Currently, intelligence agencies and their corporate partners are using sophisticated software to collect and analyze vast amounts of communication from around the world. These activities are typically carried out without obtaining a warrant and are justified under the rubric of “national security.”

In this way, the arguments presented by Snowden challenge the common justification that only individuals with something to hide need privacy. If this were true, then the right would become utterly meaningless since it could be arbitrarily denied to anyone whose views or behavior was deemed unacceptable to those currently in power.

When does that power shift from a position of protecting America to viewing dissidence as a form of guilt?