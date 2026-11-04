Edward Snowden pulled back the curtain on a constitutional violation in mass surveillance programs.

Instead of focusing on the system that spied on citizens for years without warrants, the official story still paints him as the villain.

The narrative that Snowden committed treason by revealing classified information falls apart under scrutiny.

Unlike espionage where foreign enemies are handed secrets for profit or power, Snowden documented programs such as prism and bulk phone record collection run by the NSA on millions of Americans.

He then gave those details to journalists so they could be reviewed publicly. This difference matters because it separates whistleblowing from espionage.

The real crime was the spying Itself

Government agencies built tools to vacuum up data on citizens using national security as cover. Snowden showed how those tools operated under minimal oversight. How the public had been kept in the dark for years.