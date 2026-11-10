The citizens no longer control the government; the government controls the citizens.

Recent remarks by Edward Snowden relating to an extremely dangerous aspect of this situation cut through much of the haze surrounding the topic of surveillance and free speech.

He stated that turning the public prohibition of questioning governmental authority into law turns what should be a servant of the people into a ruling body.

This is particularly relevant today as government agencies and other organizations continue to apply pressure to dissident voices on issues of data collection and privacy.

The Snowden Warning Returns

There is nothing theoretical about Snowden’s point. Rather, his statement describes a mechanical process. As soon as people are conditioned to view official statements as being off-limits for challenge, the feed-back loop that holds the reins on power ceases.

Tools for surveillance will then monitor not only potential dangers, but also any patterns of unwanted inquiry.