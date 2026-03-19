We should never forget just how smart Edward Snowden was, and not just for exposing an Orwellian, Big-Brother spying apparatus created within the U.S. government. He turned the global media circus into his personal punchline, and anyone who is about freedom should be a Snowden fan forever.

On June 24, 2013, Aeroflot Flight SU150 lifted off from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport bound for Havana, Cuba.

Dozens of reporters from the world’s biggest outlets—ABC, BBC, Reuters, The Washington Post, and others that are really part of the press apparatus that controls public opinion—had scrambled to buy tickets to get interviews with a man who risked it all for us.

Incidentally, ABC News is owned by The Walt Disney Company.

Reuters is owned by Thomson Reuters, a multinational information and news company. Thomson Reuters is majority-controlled (around 67–72%) by the Thomson family through their holding company, The Woodbridge Company, with the rest held by public shareholders.

The Washington Post is owned by Jeff Bezos personally, through his company Nash Holdings. He purchased it in 2013 for $250 million from the Graham family.

There are just a handful of outlets that control almost every news station, media outlet, radio station, magazine, and newspaper in America, even “alt” media, and they all have executives mentioned in the Epstein files.

Disney for ABC, Comcast for NBCUniversal, Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount Skydance, Fox Corporation, and Amazon. Even LinkedIn billionaire Reid Hoffman is listed in the files more than 2500 times. It’s telling considering Snowden’s decades-old warnings.

Some reporters shelled out almost $2,000 for a round-trip fare on the off-chance they’d snag the interview of a lifetime with the most wanted man on Earth.

They chased a rumor about the NSA whistleblower who had just upended the global surveillance state. The rumor was made strong by the Russian state media.

Seat 17A had his name on it.

But Snowden never boarded.

Snowden even checked in twice, according to airport officials, but he stayed planted in the transit zone of Sheremetyevo, a no-man’s-land between arrival and immigration where he would camp out for the next 39 days.

The plane took off without him. Journalists on board live-tweeted their humiliation: photos of the empty row, jokes about “photographing an empty seat,” complaints that the flight served no alcohol.

One ABC producer reported that Russian police had confiscated and erased video shot inside the cabin before takeoff.

A Reuters correspondent managed to slip off before departure. American reporters without Cuban visas were turned away at the gate. The rest endured an 11-hour flight to nowhere, only to be held in Havana’s transit lounge before being shipped back.

How’s that for payback? Even if a token payback for the media harlots who slaved to perpetuate a parroted message.

As ever, Snowden got an eventual backseat to unadulterated media malpracticeaccompanied by breathtaking arrogance.

Julian Assange Helped Snowden Pull It Off

How’d Snowden pull it off?

He slipped out of Hong Kong on Aeroflot SU213 the day before, accompanied by WikiLeaks legal advisor Sarah Harrison.

He landed in Moscow on June 23 with an Ecuadorian refugee document arranged by Julian Assange.

U.S. authorities had revoked his passport mid-flight, stranding him.

The plan leaked to the public was for him to travel to Moscow, then Havana, then Caracas or Quito.

Russian media obligingly amplified the story. Reporters, addicted to the chase, bit hard. Pack journalism was at its finest—everyone racing to the same wrong conclusion because no one wanted to be the one left behind at the airport bar.

By the time the plane pushed back from the gate, it was obvious to everyone on board that Snowden wasn’t coming. Seat 17A was occupied by a random passenger or sat empty, depending on which breathless dispatch you believed.

The journalists had become the story. Max Seddon, then at BuzzFeed, tweeted dryly: “Looks like I picked the wrong week to quit amphetamines.”

Jim Roberts of Reuters captured the absurdity: “Journalists from around world embark on Moscow-Havana flight to ‘photograph an empty seat.’”

They got punked.

But this was brilliant in its simplicity.

Snowden and his WikiLeaks crew with sympathetic Russians, weaponized the media’s own hunger against itself.

While the press corps was 30,000 feet over the Atlantic, Snowden remained safely in the transit zone, buying precious time.

Cuba later claimed it never intended to let him land.

U.S. pressure was intense.

Vladimir Putin would later accuse Washington of deliberately trapping Snowden in Russia by revoking his passport.

Whatever the exact choreography truly was, the result was the same.

The most wanted man alive vanished in plain sight while the cameras chased a ghost to the Caribbean.

This exposed the MSM machine’s operating system in real time.

The same outlets that had spent weeks breathlessly reporting every Snowden leak as existential threats to democracy suddenly looked like playtime cops.

Reporters conducted no independent verification.

They trusted Russian state media.

They booked expensive seats on speculation.

When it blew up in their faces, they turned the failure into contempt, sending tweets, columns, and exasperated live shots from Havana airport.

Fast-forward to December 31, 2025. A single X post by @SaraHopps resurfaced the moment with two images: one showing journalists crammed into the orange Aeroflot cabin, cameras raised toward the front like paparazzi at a red carpet that never arrived; the other a stark, stylized portrait of Snowden against a distressed American flag and NSA seal.

The caption noted the seat: 17A. “Flight 150 = Phil Godlewski. SEAT = 17A…17Q BRILLIANT ” The numerology wink—17 as the letter Q in certain circles—was pure internet catnip.

Within hours, it had racked up thousands of views, reminding a new generation that the man who exposed PRISM and XKEYSCORE once made the entire press corps fly to Cuba for nothing.

WE NEED MORE SNOWDENS.