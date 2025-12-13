Barack Obama and his weaponization of the Justice Department in the United States of America are blasphemous. Not only did Barack Obama turn whistleblowers into political opponents, but he also used the IRS to silence conservative voices that stood against him. He didn’t want his sins exposed, but it’s all coming out.

Users on X are calling his bullshit, and so is Trump. He punished Chelsea Manning and Edward Snowden. He eviscerated Kiriakou. More whistleblowers were prosecuted under the Espionage Act that Obama put into place than all other presidents combined. Facts don’t lie. He acts innocent, but used the Espionage Act (18 U.S.C. § 793) against the bravest men, instead of true criminals. He belongs in jail, forever. Why?

Here’s what happened under Obama’s DOJ while he was making up nonsense about Trump colluding with Russia.

Chelsea Manning Charged Under Obama

Chelsea Elizabeth Manning was charged in June of 2010, with 5 counts under the Espionage Act that Obama put into place for giving Wikileaks the Iraq and Afghanistan war logs, diplomatic cables, and the collateral murder video, which has now become infamous. Each count carried up to 10 years. In the United States vs. Manning trial, it was said that she aided the enemy, a capital charge under Article 104 UCMJ.

All she did was expose the dirty politics and the forever-war that was incited by our own inept government. Manning was convicted of five charges of espionage and additional charges that put her in a 35-year sentence. This is the longest criminal sentence ever given for a whistleblower leak.

Manning was also held in pre-trial solitary confinement for 11 months at Quantico. A UN Special Rapporteur called Quantico cruel and inhuman.

Obama is the shadow kingpin behind loads of corruption.

Edward Snowden Charged Under Obama’s DOJ

Edward Snowden was charged with multiple felony counts in June of 2013, for theft of government property, and multiple charges under the Espionage Act.

What bombshells did Snowden expose? All of his facts have now been proven. We’re all watched under the government’s highly unconstitutional spying programs, including:

PRISM. The National Security Association ( NSA) directly taps into the servers of nine tech giants: Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Apple, Yahoo, YouTube, AOL, Skype, PalTalk. They collect all your emails, chats, photos, videos, files – all of it. Companies denied this until further leaks corroborated what Sownden told us.

MUSCULAR, FAIRVIEW, STORMBREW. The NSA intercepts in-transit data between centers. These programs tap the fiber-optic cables of Google and Yahoo overseas. They suck up hundreds of millions of records a day.

Bulk collection of our phone data (Section 215)

NSA forced Verizon and other carriers to give them records of every single phone call record in the U.S. daily: who called whom, when, how long, and their location. They do this without a warrant, no probable cause, and a total infringement on our privacy rights.

XKeyscore. They use a program that acts as NSA’s Google for spies. Type in an email address or IP and get everything that person has ever done online — content, not just metadata. Snowden called it the tool that lets low-level analysts spy on anyone, including their ex-girlfriends (they called it LOVEINT).

TEMPORA / GCHQ cable tapping. British intelligence (NSA’s closest partner) taps more than 200 transatlantic fiber cables. They hold the content for 3 days, and all the metadata for 30 days. They share it all with the NSA.

MYSTIC and SOMALGET. The NSA records 100% of the phone calls in entire countries and can play back any call from the last 30 days.

Boundless Informant. The NSA uses this internal tool to show how many records they collect by country. We know they collect more than 97 billion emails globally.

Bullrun / Edgehill. The NSA uses this secret program to deliberately weaken encryption standards (RSA, SSL, VPNs) and insert backdoors so that the government can read everything. They literally paid big companies to make encryption weaker.

Optic Nerve (GCHQ). The government intercepted webcam images from millions of Yahoo users — 11% contained nudity. They stored them even when users weren’t targets.

There’s more, but essentially, Snowden proved that WE are the government’s enemy. There is global, indiscriminate, mass surveillance on a scale no one expected. Snowden proved the U.S. (and Five Eyes) built the infrastructure to watch everyone, all the time, without warrants.

The reason Snowden has been in exile for more than 12 years now is that under whistleblower statutes, which don’t apply under the Intelligence Community Whistleblower Protection Act don’r protect him for telling us the truth. If he returned to the U.S., he would likely be detained, with no bail. The Espionage Act explicitly bars defendants like Snowden from arguing that the public had a right to know.

John Kiriakour Sentenced for Confirming Waterboard Use

John Kiriakour was trying to protect innocent people from waterboarding, ur government denied it was happening, but he ended up being the first CIA officer ever prosecuted for confirming waterboarding exists. He was charged in January 2012 with three Espionage Act counts (§ 793(d)) for confirming the name of a covert CIA officer to a journalist, and disclosing the role of a CIA employee in the Abu Zubaydah waterboarding to another journalist. A judge, appointed by Obama, ruled that he couldn’t even tell the jury why he was exposing this heinous practice. He was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison and lost his government pension and security clearance.

Obama Repealed Smith-Mundt Act of 1948

The Smith-Mundt Act of 1948 was put into place to keep the government from lying to the public. You think when he repealed it, Obama was trying to silence more than just these whistleblowers, since he was committing potential treason left and right?

How OBAMA Abused the IRS

Obama also did the unthinkable. As the Heritage Foundation explains,

“Mr. Obama’s Internal Revenue Service did something Richard Nixon only dreamed of doing: It successfully targeted political opponents. The Justice Department refused to enforce Congress’s contempt citation against the IRS’s Lois Lerner, who refused to answer questions about her agency’s misconduct.”

Obama promised hope and change when he was trying to get elected in 2008. Many of us fell for it. He was well-spoken (devil-tongued), well-educated, and a hopeful representation of the American melting pot as the first black president in the history of this great nation, but he has more than tarnished that significance. Obama was supposed to lead “the most transparent administration in history,” but all he did was lie.

Obama used his corrupt DOJ to dust off a WWI law meant for foreign spies, and then used it against our most brazen heroes trying to protect the American way.

What’s the Common Thread?

Under Obama’s Espionage Act:

No “public interest” or “whistleblower” defense is permitted.

Intent to harm the U.S. does not have to be proven — only that you knew the info could harm if disclosed.

You can receive a maximum 10 years per count, but counts are stackable so you could end up in prison for life just for telling Americans the truth about the corruption taking place right under their noses.

Obama’s appointed judges routinely deny bail and order pre-trial detention.

Obama’s DOJ used this ploy eight times in eight years — more than all previous presidents combined. Look up how he cancelled Julian Assange, Thomas Drake, Shamai Leibowitz, Stephen Kim, Jeffrey Sterling, and Donald Sachtleben, too.

That’s how the Espionage Act became Obama’s favorite sledgehammer against whistleblowers. Combine that with the repealing of the Smith-Mundt Act and the targeted use of the IRA against his political opponents, and it’s pretty clear what a rat bastard this so-called president, who wasn’t even born in the U.S., was really up to.

He’s not even an American citizen, mind you. He fabricated his birth certificate with nine points of forgery, and yet here he is telling you that President Trump is trying to stop crime waves that don’t exist. Is he mental?

“President Obama ordered the k*lling of an American citizen by simply declaring him to be a terrorist without a trial.”

Today. 2025. Obama tours. Lectures on democracy. He’s the worst abuser of the DOJ. Obama built the beast, and it’s meant to be used against America. Against you.