Fast forward 20 years through time and Edward Snowden will likely be revered as an American patriot. Snowden selflessly sacrificed his career, personal relationships, and safety for a better America.

The history books of the future will characterize Snowden as an American hero. His heroism helped destroy the American government’s spying machine in its initial stage of development.

Snowden is a modern day Winston Smith straight out of George Orwell’s famous 1984 novel. Most of us read the novel in high school. Snowden is living it.

Instead of crucifying Snowden, Americans should be thankful for his passionate allegiance to individual liberty.

Snowden’s passion is especially important as it was demonstrated during the early days of an emerging authoritarian government.

Snowden Deserves to be Pardoned, not Killed

John Bolton, known as a militant Warhawk, appears to be an agent of the State. Bolton’s attack on Snowden includes a call for his execution under the Espionage Act.

Why?

Because Snowden dared to speak truth to power, exposing Big Brother’s spying on everyday Americans.

For that, Snowden should be commended, not executed as Bolton and other state supporters believe.

Why doesn’t Bolton see it the same way?