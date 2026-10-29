Federal agencies have made Meta the go-to for fast access to the personal info of millions of Americans, and recent transparency reports demonstrate that this practice has become second nature.

In just six months, federal agencies made more than half a million requests for private data from Meta.

There’s evidence that the majority of those were routine, not targeted. The public is expected to be indifferent while platforms turn over users’ digital keys to the feds without resistance.

Federal Spying Requests are Worrisome

Sixty percent of Meta’s total (or more than) 500,000 demand in six months represent bulk collection masquerading as regular police work.

Instead of treating the contents of user accounts like safe rooms, federal authorities treat them like file cabinets where anyone — including innocent bystanders — can be swept in with anybody else being investigated.

It’s only possible for this level of spying to occur on such a massive scale because Meta has created an infrastructure capable of processing the requests at the rate required to support bulk collection.

As a result, federal agencies benefit from having others bear the expense of storing and indexing the collected data. They don’t need to fund their own databases either — or face accountability.

The only aspect of this relationship that hasn’t received much coverage is how it creates a two-way road between the U.S. Capitol and Silicon Valley. By going along with federal data demands, Meta enjoys favorable treatment from regulators.

Meanwhile, federal agencies sidestep the political fallout associated with building their own surveillance databases. The end result is a surveillance-based economy where taxpayer dollars remain concealed behind corporate walls and where Meta absorbs the liability risk.

The non-disclosure agreements that accompany most requests compound the issue. Because few users ever find out their information was transferred off the Meta platform, they can do little more than protest anonymously and/or raise basic questions about whether the request was necessary.

The orders protect both federal agencies from public scrutiny and Meta from user lawsuits simultaneously.

Silence Orders Protect Both Parties

Because of the heavy dependence on non-disclosure requirements, every single transparency report published by Meta represents a controlled leak.

The aim of that controlled leak?