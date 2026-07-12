Jeffrey Sachs: Edward Snowden is a hero

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Someone asked economist Jeffrey Sachs whether the new president would pardon Edward Snowden.

His answer was no. But what he said next matters more than the answer.

Snowden is a remarkable person. An absolutely remarkable person. And yes, he is a hero because he told us what the government was actually doing towards us. And of course the security state, which really runs America, immediately branded him the worst villain.

Then Sachs connected Snowden to Julian Assange through a document that almost nobody knows exists but that explains the Ukraine war better than anything the mainstream media has produced in three years of coverage.

In 2008 William Burns was the US ambassador to Russia. Today he is the CIA director. Back then he sent a classified cable to Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice warning her in explicit terms that the American push to expand NATO into Ukraine was a catastrophic mistake. Pure provocation. Crossing Russia’s red lines. Likely to create a civil war inside Ukraine and a possible war between the United States and Russia.

The cable became known as the Nyet Means Nyet memo. No means no. Do not play games with this. This is a red line.

How do we know about it? Julian Assange published it through WikiLeaks.

No congressional committee requested it. No oversight body demanded it. No journalist filed a freedom of information request that produced it. The man who is now sitting in Langley running the CIA wrote in 2008 that the policy he has spent the last several years implementing was mind-bendingly stupid, dangerous, provocative, and likely to get America into disaster.

And it did. $200 billion spent. Six or seven hundred thousand Ukrainians dead. On completely false pretenses. The New York Times called it unprovoked. Our own senior diplomats knew in 2008 it was provoked and wrote about it in classified cables that only exist in the public record because Julian Assange published them.

Snowden told us what the government was doing to us domestically. Assange told us what they were doing to us internationally. Both of them are in exile. The people who were wrong about everything are still running things.

This newsletter covers the surveillance state, the security state, and the people who paid the price for telling the truth about both.

Subscribe at 19% off forever because 2019 was when Snowden finally got to tell his whole story in his own words.

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