Imagine that foreign agents have found a low-cost way to crack open American voter registration files. A whistleblower from Iran recently provided a detailed plan describing exactly how they do it.

Unlike something being circulated among conspiracy theorists, this is posted on X (@TheSCIF) based on information coming directly from someone who has knowledge of their strategies. SQL hacking allows bad actors to breach registration files and extract sensitive information pertaining to millions of registered voters.

The data is then used to create large quantities of false absentee ballots.

Imagine truck loads of fictitious votes entering swing-states. Using the plan described above, foreign actors are able to duplicate legitimate voter data. They then produce absentee ballots that appear identical to valid absentee ballots.

As the votes are produced there will be no paper trail, or so they believe.

When those ballots alter the outcome of elections in swing states what will happen? Can we avoid this nightmare? The details are available below to our paid subscribers.