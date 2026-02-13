The things that whistleblowers go through to keep the truth in front of us are unfathomable.

In 2019, the United Nations Special Rapporteur for Torture examined Julian Assange in a UK prison. This is where he was sent after the WikiLeaks founder was incarcerated for years as a political prisoner.

The Rapporteur declared that Assange “showed all symptoms typical for prolonged exposure to psychological torture.”

A film about the WikiLeaks founder, The Six Billion Dollar Man, shows very interesting individuals meeting him while he was in London, including the unlikely presence of the American actress, Pamela Anderson.

Anderson says that she felt Julian always seemed as if he was aware of something, and that he might be a little “paranoid,” but after the revelations coming out one after another, we can see why Assange was likely afraid for his life.

In one interview at the Embassy, he says to Anderson on a visit, “The situation is bad. It is like living in space here. I have no passing of the day. My biggest problem is the security staff. They brag that they have worked for the Pentagon. . . “ When asked how long it had been since he was outside, he replied, “four years.”

Eugene Jarecki, the writer, director, and producer of The Six Billion Dollar Man, says that Assange has been the victim of the “cult of personality” that the mainstream media uses to try to portray victims and perpetrators, and that Assange is a human being who has undergone unfathomable stress.

What kind of stress might Assange have endured?

The CIA Wanted to Murder Assange