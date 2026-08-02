This may look like a simple headline but these are the same folks lecturing us about the dangers posed by foreign governments that now appear to have deliberately massaged a presidential briefing document.

The aim?

To eliminate references to China’s election meddling. In emails recently made available to the public we see how the officials involved “cleaned up” any links in the original document so as to render the final product impervious to anything having to do with the election.

It is fairly impressive to see how the intelligence officials managed to transform raw intelligence data into something that would not disrupt the government’s desired storyline.

The Truth About the Briefing

Reporting by Catherine Herridge has broken through the glass ceiling of the official denial.

Documents have confirmed what those insiders who came forward as whistleblowers said at the time; that intelligence staff members working within the department of defense intentionally manipulated the content of the briefing.

What was the hidden motive?