How Will the US Deal With 40 Trillion in Debt?

America’s financial hole deepens by the day.

What are we going to do about it?

Tucker Carlson has answers. The former Fox News host is proactively addressing America’s $40 trillion debt instead of turning a blind eye.

“Normal people with normal jobs no longer believe they can win in this system and that all the money is going to the worst people, and no one even stops to ask what the hell is going on.” - Carlson

Here’s a quick look at some ideas to balance the country’s budget.

Make the Debt Disappear

Though unfavorable with nearly everyone, one idea is to continue printing money for the purpose of inflation. Inflation makes yesteryear’s debt that much easier to pay off.

Moreover, inflation also reduces the pace at which the debt grows.

Why?

Because printing more money reduces the value of existing money, ultimately making debt from prior years less financially significant.

What’s the downside?

Printing even more money would devalue Americans’ savings.

It’s a somewhat devious and counterintuitive approach to debt reduction yet it has the potential to work.

Expanding the American Empire

Another potential solution?

Resort to conquest, be it militarily, economically or diplomatically. As President Trump has stated, it is in our nation’s financial interest to acquire Greenland and Canada.

Venezuela might eventually become a state, guaranteeing US access to the world’s most plentiful oil reserves.

Might Cuba and much or even all of Central and South America be next?

It’s possible.

The best part is our leaders might purchase such countries or simply merge with them for a united Western hemisphere.

Bringing those resource-rich countries into the fold would make our nation’s debt sting significantly less. As long as we continue electing the right leaders, we’ll sell our newfound natural resources on global markets.

The proceeds would be used to pay down the debt.

Trump might even go as far as seizing Russian reserves to alleviate financial strain on Ukraine and possibly help pay our national debt.

Tucker Carlson is Pondering a New Currency

There’s also a chance that crypto becomes the new currency of the United States. Crypto might even be used as a new global reserve currency.

If crypto replaces the dollar, does the debt really matter?

It’s a fair question and one Tucker Carlson is asking.

It’s possible we will convert the debt from American dollars into Bitcoin or other crypto. Such an act would tank the value of that cryptocurrency while eliminating the nation’s debt.

If the crypto approach were taken, money would be 100% digital as opposed to tangible.

It would be a risky and unpopular move met with considerable public pushback.

Defaulting on the Debt

There’s also the option of simply not paying the debt. Such a default would trigger a nasty domino effect.

For one, the American dollar would be devalued. Secondly, relations with nations the United States is indebted to would be strained.

It would be difficult to find other nations willing to loan us even a penny after a default.

The catch?

Much of our debt is owned by Americans in the form of domestic private investors. Failing to repay those domestic lenders might trigger an exodus outside of the United States.

At a bare minimum, failing to repay our domestic lenders would hamper our already fragile economy.

A Period of Austerity

We might take a page out of Greece’s playbook and transition to a period of austerity. Though no one wants to utter the “A word”, Tucker Carlson is willing to do so.

The plan?

Minimize government spending by cutting entitlement programs and trimming the defense budget. The cost cuts might be complemented by hiking taxes on the wealthy.

As Carlson recently pointed out, the likes of Bill Ackman and other hedge fund billionaires are using credit default swaps, private equity, and other shady strategies to game the system.

“If you’re getting rich by loaning money to people at incredibly high interest rates, that’s something you’re going to have to talk to God about. That is not good, that is not virtuous. That is disgusting.” - Carlson

Ackman is now infamous for turning a $27 million credit default swap investment into nearly $3 billion during the pandemic.

It might be wise to tax the likes of Ackman, using the proceeds to lower our national debt.

The Most Likely Solution to the Debt Crisis

So, what’s it going to be?

The most likely scenario is continued money printing for even more inflation.

Why?

Because both the Democrats and Republicans seem unwilling to tax the wealthy and corporations to reduce our national debt.

Will it work?

Indeed, it might. Gradual inflation at a tolerable pace will eventually shrink the debt to a manageable level.

It might take decades or possibly even a century to pay our money owed. The silver lining is that we can reach financial solvency without ruining our great nation.