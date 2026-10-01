In the months since the FISA Section 702 reauthorization provided for warrantless surveillance of communications between Americans and foreign nationals with no meaningful Reforms or Accountability mechanisms, the FISA Section 702 machinery has expanded.

The machinery has been allowed to run uninterrupted and unremarked upon. This is not a case of oversight failure.

Rather, both major political Parties are providing a permanent home for the security apparatus which views all of citizens’ data as a de facto part of the public domain.

There has been no pressure for change recently

Despite repeated inspector general reports identifying instances of improper domestic queries within the section 702 program, members of congress have shown no sense of urgency regarding revisiting the program.

The status quo exists due to the fact that both Parties view the incidental collection of Americans’ data as an operational necessity and not as a constitutional concern. As such, the section 702 collection machine faces no new limitations and no political costs for continuing to grow.

It is clear that we live in a two-tier world. The foreign targets provide the nominal justification while the records of persons collected during that process sit stored and are available for later review absent a warrant.

This framework did not require dramatic new legislation; rather it required nothing more than the prior vote to continue unimpeded. Since there were no recent floor debates or amendments regarding the program, the program has continued to collect and index communications in accordance with the same looser parameters.

Another little-known reality that few people in Washington will admit to is that this framework now serves as a ready-made domestic intelligence tool that future administrations (regardless of party) can utilize without having to pass new legislation.

The data collected sits in accessible form, awaiting the next excuse to justify additional usage. Another underdiscussed impact of the lack of warrant requirements is that they remove any practical barriers against future mission creep.

Once the data sits in accessible form, subsequent administrations will inherit the same capabilities without needing further statutory authorization.

Both Parties have chosen to protect the status Quo

Both Republicans and Democrats have worked hard to avoid any serious efforts to enact requirements for warrants when conducting queries related to Americans.

Any time the subject comes up at all, the debate is typically framed as security vs. paralysis, and any discussion of limiting collection or establishing more stringent oversight is largely absent.

The bipartisan willingness to allow the present state of affairs to persist demonstrates that both Parties view institutional incentives as being more important than restraining collection volumes.

More importantly, both parties have made a decision that protecting the pipeline for surveillance is more important than restoring the basic fourth amendment rights that protect citizens.

In doing so, they turn what could be seen as a liberty issue into another opportunity for empty rhetoric. Ultimately, this arrangement allows for routine foreign collection to be converted into a standing dragnet operating with minimal reliance on individualized suspicion.

Citizens are forced to accept that safety requires permanent, searchable records of all calls, texts and emails incidentally collected along with any foreign national target.

What would constitutes meaningful limitations?