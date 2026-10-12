Encryption expansion causes government agencies to have to deal with their own overreach.

Government agencies spent years leaking demands and using arm-twisting techniques to get “back doors” into encrypted email. In response to these demands, Google expanded its use of end-to-end encryption to more accounts.

The expansion makes it so the company can’t scan (or give) any information in certain areas, which is precisely what surveillance advocates said would happen if encrypted email were allowed to be used without providing an exception that could jeopardize national security.

This development comes as a grim vindication to those of us who have seen government agencies advocate for access to encrypted emails while claiming that encryption was nothing but a niche issue.

The Backlash From Years of Pressure Campaigns

Over the last decade, Intelligence agencies from several countries leaked their frustrations regarding encrypted services, describing each private communication as a possible threat requiring immediate access.