How many cameras are observing your every movement without your consent or oversight?

Recent data about the speed of Flock Safety system deployment in cities and towns throughout America between 2024-2026 indicates streets are becoming sites of relentless observation.

This explosion of surveillance technology aligns with longtime warnings from Edward Snowden about the encroaching surveillance state that comes to fruition when its growth is left unhindered.

The graph from X depicting new installations visually communicates scale with the steep ascent of its lines surpassing public discussions on privacy in sheer speed.

Local communities that had thought license-plate readers were isolated pieces of technology now face networks of Flock cameras feeding directly into central systems.

But what exactly are flock cameras and why should we be concerned? The technology is explained below for subscribers.