The request was obedience with no representation. It’s all happening again.

Today, automatic cameras capture the license tags of millions of vehicles each day, recording movement in real-time using no warrants and no oversight.

The cameras are essentially converting every public road into a perpetual record. This is not evolving security — it is quietly completing the control that the founders were willing to risk their lives to avoid.

The Unspoken Scale

Flock Safety has established systems in thousands of jurisdictions; these systems log license tag information, images of vehicles, and timestamped entries that can be searched for months or years.

Police indicate the systems are intended to track stolen vehicles and Amber Alert activity. The data indicates however that police are utilizing the systems for much broader “fishing” expedients (i.e., an officer enters a license number merely because a camera detected a vehicle near a location of interest).

There is no warrant; there is no probable cause at the time the information is collected; there simply exists an increasing geographic mapping of who traveled where, and when.

Why would we all it?