Do you recognize the noose being tightened around your freedom?

The EU has recently created the “chat control” bill, which is nothing but a blatant attempt to gain additional power, requiring ALL private messages sent via social media, instant messengers, etc., be scanned by tech firms.

Thus, your smartphone will essentially be turned into a spy for your government.

Christine Anderson, that rare person among the EU parliamentarians who still has a backbone, fired up her fellow leaders in a video clip posted to X. She wants them to reject this anti-privacy bill before it becomes law.

“This will allow the state to monitor private communications.” — Anderson

Her words, much like a patriot’s battle cry, pierce right through the bureaucracy.

Why?

In a dystopian nightmare scenario: you’ll never again be able to whisper secret messages to your friends, plan family vacations, vent about your bosses, or say anything else without Big Brother watching.

Taking On The Big Tech Overlords

Anderson isn’t afraid of saying what needs to be said. This isn’t a minor update to prevent children from being preyed upon online.

This is a back door to a surveillance system run by corporate technocrats.

End-to-end scanning of chats on social media sites such as WhatsApp, Signal, and/or your innocent text messages will be required by governments. Whether you use encryption or not doesn’t matter; their algorithms will crack the code.

You may remember Edward Snowden, the whistleblower who exposed the NSA’s massive spying program almost a decade ago?

He revealed how the Surveillance State had already consumed all of our data.

Chat Control is its sequel: a digital cage straight from Snowden’s worst nightmares.

It won’t stop in Europe.

When do your most private thoughts become property of the state? Do you believe politicians can be trusted with that kind of power and wouldn’t misuse it?

This push mimics data mining algorithms used by both governments and tech giants to track everything you do.

Apple and Android are already complicit in these experiments. They’ve been testing features on devices that flag suspicious content.

Snowden warns that chat control accelerates this process making private communication into public fodder for the elite.

It Is Time To Act Now

Christine Anderson’s appeal is a rallying cry: reject this now to avoid government overreach.

However, insiders are freaking out due to leaked information showing how chat control fits into a larger social credit plan, grading citizens’ behavior based on flagged messages.

Think about this... lose your job, your ability to travel, or access to your banking because an artificial intelligence flagged one of your jokes as hate speech.

Want a full breakdown of how Snowden warned us of this happening in real-time, including ways to defend yourself using counter-measures to protect your privacy?

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