Under new crimes and online threats EU to bring back mass collection of user contact data.

European union officials have begun circulating new mandates for all phone carriers in Europe to save all citizens’ location data and contact information for one year.

The officials say there are rising numbers of criminal gangs and online threats that require the very same type of broad, indiscriminate collection of data that was rejected ten years ago.

Posts to X from several members of the European parliament indicate that behind the scenes the effort is getting underway with closed door committee meetings using language around protecting children from predators that sounds eerily familiar to the way previous expansions were framed.

While the pace appears to be accelerating rapidly, the underlying machine appears to be merely waiting for the right political timing to begin again.

The court decision which was Ignored

In 2014, the European Court of Justice blocked the blanket retention of communications data throughout the EU because it breached fundamental rights to privacy and data protection.

However, currently proposed mandates dismiss the ruling as a mere “administrative barrier” rather than established law. In addition, the proponents are regurgitating arguments previously dismissed by the ecj concerning terrorism and exploitation.

Therefore, the EU’s treatment of judicial oversight as merely a temporary speed bump demonstrates how supranational bodies view bureaucratic permanence as a tool to ensure that decisions made under political duress will endure.

Thus far, agencies that have been given limited access to user data during past emergencies have retained those systems and repackaged them as part of new “digital sovereignty” or “platform accountability” initiatives.

Consequently, the net result is a mandatory one-year retention of location data and connection logs — without issuing a warrant for each specific case. As such, emergency measures became standard operating procedures.

Why do do EU governments so desperately want to read through our private information?