Is there anything more unsettling than receiving a 2am alert on your smartphone? Edward Snowden, the world’s most famous whistleblower, just shared your worst nightmares with Joe Rogan fans everywhere.

When authorities want to check what you’re doing, they’re no longer just snooping; they can take remote control of your phone and look through every single photo, email and private chat as if it were theirs.

Snowden’s Alarm

As the whistleblower revealed in an explosive video going viral across X, the scope of authority given to both government and corporate surveillance companies is limitless. If you have an iPhone or an Android, all data (camera, microphone, location) can be accessed from anywhere.

There’s no need for you to even know that someone is watching.

The days of “it’s not happening” are over; this is a chilling new reality of privacy loss in America.

No tin foil hat required.

The guy who blew the lid off the NSA’s mass espionage program ten years ago has lived the playbook, and he knows exactly what he is talking about.

In this episode of Joe Rogan’s podcast, Snowden illustrated how advanced data mining algorithms search your entire digital life in real time and feed the Deep State conspiracy theory machine.

Your Facebook scrolling? Just another way to fuel their virtual cage.

How did we allow ourselves to become so naive to totalitarianism?

Consider this. Every time you click “accept”, you hand more keys to the oppressive technocratic regime.

Spying is not a glitch in either Apple or Android. Rather, it’s a feature that large government wants.

Snowden’s cautionary tale reminds us of previous revelations; the same programs that vacuum up global communications now reside in your smartphone supercomputer.

Snowden has Always Been Right

The mainstream media machine would love nothing better than to label Snowden as a traitor; however, the clip from X is racking up millions of views because truth always breaks through the propaganda.

People are starting to realize that government overreach is comparable to China’s control state where social credit systems dictate your daily life. However, it doesn’t come in the form of a rigid control state; it comes disguised under “national security”.

Snowden makes the bombshell statement that not only can they watch you but also can commandeer your smartphone remotely, activating the camera during a call is possible.

Draining your battery to locate you? Child’s play.

However, the hardest hit comes when he reveals how this power is consolidated in unaccountable hands. That revelation is revealed to paid subscribers below.