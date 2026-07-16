Edward Snowden's chilling warning about the future

Get 19% off forever

Most people think the worst case scenario for surveillance is that someone reads their emails.

Edward Snowden wants you to understand the actual worst case scenario.

It is called the social credit system. And the data fueling it is not dramatic. It is not your private messages or your search history for embarrassing things. It is the invisible, innocent, constantly generated record of your ordinary life.

You were at Starbucks at a certain time. You went to the hospital afterward. You spent a long time there. After you left you called your mother and talked until the middle of the night. The hospital was an oncology clinic.

Nobody read your messages. Nobody listened to your call. The government calls this metadata. They argue they do not need a warrant to collect it. And yet the metadata alone tells the whole story of what was happening in your life that day.

Now multiply that by every day. Every purchase. Every location. Every association. Every friend. Every click. Every like. All of it being created constantly, invisibly, quietly, right now, by the devices sitting in your pocket and on your desk.

In aggregate it seems innocent. In aggregate it is a complete picture of who you are, what you believe, who you know, and how you live.

If any of that picture differs from what the government or the powers that be of the moment would like it to be, the algorithms decide what happens next. You can no longer purchase train tickets. You can no longer board an airplane. You may not be able to get a passport. You may not be eligible for a job. You might not be able to work for the government.

All of it decided by algorithms. All of it fueled by the innocent data your devices are generating right now without you seeing it happen.

Snowden said it precisely. They are not selling information. They are selling us. Our future. Our past. Our history. Our identity. And ultimately they are stealing our power and making our stories work for them.

China built this system openly and called it the social credit system. The question Snowden has been asking from Moscow for over a decade is how different the system being built here actually is.

This newsletter exists to keep asking that question.

Subscribe at 19% off forever because 2019 was when Snowden finally got to tell the whole story in his own words.

Get 19% off forever