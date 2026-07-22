Edward Snowden has spent over a decade making one argument that keeps proving true no matter which administration is in power. Institutions don’t hand over the truth voluntarily. They only release it when someone forces them to, and even then they slow-walk it, redact it into uselessness, or quietly ignore the deadline altogether.

The Epstein files are the latest case study, and it’s almost textbook.

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Congress passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act nearly a year ago. The President signed it. The law gave the Department of Justice a clear thirty day deadline to release all unclassified Epstein-related records. That deadline has come and gone, and the DOJ is still sitting on more than three million files it was legally required to hand over.

How is that any different from the exact pattern Snowden spent his career warning people about?

The Government Doesn’t Break Promises by Accident

Snowden’s entire body of work rests on a simple observation. Once an institution decides withholding information serves its interests better than releasing it, the institution will find a way to withhold it, regardless of what the law technically requires. Legal obligations only matter when there’s a real mechanism forcing compliance behind them.

That’s exactly what’s playing out right now. Representative Thomas Massie, who co-authored the original transparency law, didn’t mince words describing what’s happened since. He said the DOJ has “flagrantly and consistently ignored” the disclosure requirements it was legally bound to follow. The agency isn’t just missing a deadline. It’s actively maintaining heavy redactions on the small fraction of files it has released, effectively gutting the transparency the law was supposed to guarantee.

Here’s the sharp point that deserves more attention than it’s getting. A law with a specific deadline, passed by an overwhelming bipartisan majority and signed by the President himself, still wasn’t enough to force real compliance. If a mandate that clear can be quietly ignored for nearly a year, what does that say about every other transparency promise Americans have been given over the decades?

Voluntary Disclosure Was Never the Answer

Snowden didn’t reveal the scope of NSA surveillance because officials decided Americans deserved to know. He revealed it because there was no other mechanism forcing that information into the open. The government had every legal tool available to keep those programs secret indefinitely, and it used every one of them until an outside actor made secrecy no longer possible.

The Epstein files situation confirms the same lesson in a completely different context. Massie’s response wasn’t to simply ask the DOJ nicely to follow the law it already agreed to follow. He introduced a second bill, the Epstein Files Transparency Act II, specifically because asking wasn’t working. This new legislation gives victims, state attorneys general, and members of Congress the actual legal standing to sue the Attorney General directly when compliance fails.

That’s not a trivial addition. That’s an acknowledgment of exactly what Snowden has argued for years. Transparency laws without real enforcement teeth are just suggestions. The moment an agency realizes noncompliance carries no meaningful consequence, noncompliance becomes the default.

The Redactions Tell Their Own Story

Snowden has talked extensively about how governments don’t need to hide information outright anymore. They can simply bury it under so many redactions that the disclosure becomes meaningless while technically satisfying the letter of the law. That’s precisely the accusation Massie is leveling here, describing redactions on the released files as unlawful in their own right, not just excessive.

This is the modern version of the exact tactic Snowden exposed years ago. Agencies rarely announce that they’re refusing to comply with a transparency law. They comply just enough to claim technical adherence while making sure the actual substance never reaches the public in any usable form.

Why should anyone accept that kind of compliance as good faith, when the entire purpose of the original law was to guarantee real transparency, not a paper trail of excuses?

The Only Thing That Actually Works

Snowden’s career is essentially one long argument for a single conclusion. Institutions change their behavior when they’re forced to, not when they’re asked politely. Massie’s second bill is built entirely around that same principle, replacing a toothless request for compliance with an actual legal pathway to compel it.

The lesson here extends well beyond one bill about one disgraced financier’s records. It’s the same lesson Snowden risked his freedom to teach the country over a decade ago. Transparency doesn’t happen because a law says it should. It happens when someone builds a mechanism that makes hiding the truth more costly than releasing it.