More than half the world has come to realize that we are deeply controlled, if not at least persuaded, by a Deep State acting as the overlords of our every move. We think we’re living in a Democratic Republic with a working Constitution put in place by our nation’s forefathers, but we’re not. Edward Snowden said the same thing years ago. . .

“What you have is a government inside a government, an undemocratic apparatus making all of the decisions beneath a shell of democracy—something that looks like a democracy and is called a democracy, but has almost none of the properties a democracy is defined by.”

Snowden warned about surveillance and control, too. He said there was an Orwellian mass of surveillance and control programs put into place that proved we were subjects to suspicionless data collection on our every move, as described in Orwell’s book 1984.

Even though some of the programs Snowden warned us about years ago have ended or been modified, the core tenets behind programs like PRISM, which first started in 2013, and Upstream, including programs like Fairview, Blarney, Stormbrew, and Oakstar, are still active. Congress has renewed these programs and their unconstitutional spying again and again. They define government power and overreach.

What’s scarier is that they collude with every sector of the so-called private world you can shake a stick at. Major companies like Microsoft, Google, YouTube, Facebook, Yahoo, Apple, Skype, AOL, and others have all been involved in spying. Then companies like Facebook, through Zuckerberg’s own admission, have been in collusion with the Obama and Biden administrations to limit our exposure to truth when it tries to leak through, with Covid posts being strangled and shadow-banned, the most prominent example.

Your tax dollars are used by your government to pay major corporations to collect your data, spy on you, and then limit your access to the truth.

Snowden Warned Us

The most widely used and far-reaching system, kind of a Google for intercepted data, called XKeystone, gives near real-time access to vast collections of your personal data, including where you live, who you talk to professionally, who you are involved with personally, where you shop, where you spend your weekends, and more to anyone without a single warrant. It allows almost unlimited surveillance of anyone at any time, without due cause.

Then the taxpayer funded NSA has programs in place to weaken commercial encryption, so even if companies or you try to keep your information protected and private – good luck!

Some of these systems have even recorded every single phone call in entire countries, with full audio recordings on file.

Britain has its own counterpart, called Tempora.

Snowden says this was all a test to see just how much we’d comply with Deep State initiatives while we were being co-opted as useless slaves.

And with a BlackRock exec about to be given a seat on the Federal Reserve, you have to scratch your head.

If you look back to EO 13818 which is titled “Blocking the Property of Persons Involved in Serious Human Rights Abuse or Corruption”, signed by President Donald J. Trump on December 20, 2017, Aladdin AI, and project Looking Glass, it gets doubly confounding.

Firstly, Aladdin AI is BlackRock’s Aladdin platform, an AI-powered software system they use for portfolio management, risk assessment, asset allocation, and compliance in global finance.

It processes vast amounts of data across trillions of dollars for over $21 trillion assets. It serves not just BlackRock, but their buddies including institutional investors, wealth managers, central banks, and even governments of other countries.

Here’s where we could be subjects of a dystopian nightmare, or all this spying could potentially be used as an act of financial warfare on human traffickers, and all the waste, fraud, and abuse happening all over the world right now.

With Kristi Noam’s recent posts about the Democratic Party establishing a shadow government through a network of NGOs, which we’re now seeing come fully into light, are we about to see these spying programs work to jail us all as slaves of a technocracy, or used to free us from the enslavement we’ve already been subjected to, without us knowing just how much fraud, abuse, human trafficking, and bribery is taking place already within our government institutions?

Potential Uses of EO 13818 with Aladdin AI

EO 13818 allows the U.S. Treasury to impose sanctions—such as asset freezes and transaction blocks—on foreign individuals or anyone involved in serious human rights abuses or corruption.

While there’s no publicly documented direct integration between EO 13818 and Aladdin, the platform’s design makes it a natural fit for supporting compliance and enforcement in several ways:

Sanctions : Aladdin includes tools for regulatory compliance, including cross-border rules and risk monitoring. It could ingest OFAC’s Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list, which includes entities sanctioned under EO 13818, to automatically scan portfolios, flag matches, and prevent dealings with blocked persons or entities. For example, if a client holds assets tied to a sanctioned corrupt official (as in recent designations for actors in Somalia or elsewhere), Aladdin’s AI could simulate the impact of asset blocks on portfolios and suggest reallocations. This aligns with Aladdin’s role in helping institutions navigate complex regulations, as seen in its integration of compliance tech for global markets.

Exposure of Human Rights and Corruption : Aladdin’s AI analyzes alternative data sources coming from satellite imagery for economic activity or transaction patterns to evaluate risks. Under EO 13818’s broad criteria, this could extend to identifying indirect exposure to corruption—such as investments in companies linked to human rights abusers—allowing proactive blocking or divestment. Central banks and sovereign wealth funds using Aladdin (in over 70 countries) might leverage it to align with U.S. sanctions, amplifying the order’s global reach

Broader Financial Control and Enforcement: In a hypothetical scenario, if U.S. authorities collaborate with private platforms like Aladdin (similar to how tech firms cooperated under programs Snowden exposed), it could enable rapid, AI-driven enforcement of EO 13818. For instance, real-time data aggregation could track asset movements to evade sanctions, using AI to predict and preempt them. This is speculative but plausible given Aladdin’s use by entities like Microsoft Treasury and its cloud-based architecture on platforms like Azure.

This Could be an AI Driven Technocratic Take Over or the Saving of Humanity

Snowden also warned us about government overreach and the evolution of Soviet-era bureaucracy during the Cold War, with unaccountable power structures. As R. Cam rightfully posits, the Deep State has been in the making for some time, and with occult limits on spending, offshore and backroom deals, and psychological warfare carried out against us all, there’s no telling where this system will lead us.

We’re not in Kansas anymore, Toto, and we’ve certainly not got a functioning Democracy. It’s power politics all around the world. The big question is who is really in control of it all.

The CIA’s Project Looking Glass, which could look into the future for potential outcomes using artificial intelligence, quantum computing, remote viewing, and other tools, was supposedly shut down years ago. Whistleblowers like Dan Burisch and Bill Wood/Brockbrader said that the device was a quantum probability viewer that showed branching future outcomes depending on the current choices of humanity.

Operators of Project Looking Glass supposedly observed that all possible timelines converged on a single unavoidable point: December 21, 2012, the end date of the Mayan Long Count calendar, and that beyond that, all future outcomes became more and more unstable, blurred, or impossible to clearly predict. This could be because of the observer effect, which means our attention changes probable outcomes.

If what we’re seeing now is any indication, there does seem to be a great awakening, if nothing more than people realizing how far from a Democracy we’ve come, and just how much and for how long we’ve been duped.

We’ve been warned, though. Snowden was one of the first to show us our potential futures under a Deep State regime.

